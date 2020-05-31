Robert Boyd Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Born in Tellico Plains, TN on August 3, 1935, Robert moved to the Barberton area at the age of 18. He passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 84. He deeply loved his family and it showed by his faithful dedication providing for them. He was a hard worker for 35+ years at Diamond Crystal Salt/Akzo. Robert was loved by everyone who knew him. His kindness showed by his favorite hobby of fixing bicycles and giving them to neighborhood children and others in need. He had been a licensed minister who pastored and assisted in various churches. Robert was preceded by his devoted wife, Annie, after 53 years of marriage. They were always a team. He is survived by his three sons, Marvin Ray (Denise), Homer Robert (Judith), and Jimmy Dean (Lynette) all of Barberton. Robert has six grandchildren, Carl (Brittany), Sarah (Stephen), Darin (Shandenara), James (Cecil), William (Sarah), and Andrew (Maggie), as well as four great-grandchildren. Also, one remaining brother, Jerry. Robert came from a large family and was also preceded in death by parents, Frank and Della of TN and six siblings. A private service will be held with the immediate family attending. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Calvary Apostolic Church, 2693 Nesbitt Ave., Akron, OH 44319




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved