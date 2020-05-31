TOGETHER AGAIN Born in Tellico Plains, TN on August 3, 1935, Robert moved to the Barberton area at the age of 18. He passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 84. He deeply loved his family and it showed by his faithful dedication providing for them. He was a hard worker for 35+ years at Diamond Crystal Salt/Akzo. Robert was loved by everyone who knew him. His kindness showed by his favorite hobby of fixing bicycles and giving them to neighborhood children and others in need. He had been a licensed minister who pastored and assisted in various churches. Robert was preceded by his devoted wife, Annie, after 53 years of marriage. They were always a team. He is survived by his three sons, Marvin Ray (Denise), Homer Robert (Judith), and Jimmy Dean (Lynette) all of Barberton. Robert has six grandchildren, Carl (Brittany), Sarah (Stephen), Darin (Shandenara), James (Cecil), William (Sarah), and Andrew (Maggie), as well as four great-grandchildren. Also, one remaining brother, Jerry. Robert came from a large family and was also preceded in death by parents, Frank and Della of TN and six siblings. A private service will be held with the immediate family attending. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Calvary Apostolic Church, 2693 Nesbitt Ave., Akron, OH 44319