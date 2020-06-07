Robert "Robbie" Craig Moore Jr., 48, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Akron, OH, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Barberton, OH on May 23rd, 1972 and lived most of his life in the Akron and Copley areas. Rob was an avid outdoorsman and car aficionado with an amazing sense of humor who was loved and adored by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Erin; his sons, Robert C. Moore III and Nicholas C. Moore, of Akron. He is also survived by Donna Aller (Mother); Donald Roberts (Brother); William Moore Jr. (Uncle); Kathy Moore (Aunt); Eric Moore (cousin), and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Moore Sr., and his grandparents, William and Betty Moore. Private visitation and memorial service will be held at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.