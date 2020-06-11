Robert Oliver
Robert "Sonny" Oliver, 78, passed away May 31, 2020 at Hospice Care Center from complications of Covid -19. A privatememorial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1010 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312, Dr. Rodney G. McNab Sr,, Pastor. Flowers/Condolences can be taken to the church the day of the memorial beginning at 12:00pm



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
