Robert "Sonny" Oliver, 78, passed away May 31, 2020 at Hospice Care Center from complications of Covid -19. A privatememorial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1010 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312, Dr. Rodney G. McNab Sr,, Pastor. Flowers/Condolences can be taken to the church the day of the memorial beginning at 12:00pm







