Ron Karl, 76, passed away on June 17, 2020 of renal failure at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Akron to John and Helen Karl on July 30, 1943. Ron was an avid sports fan and played basketball for Tallmadge High School, graduating in 1961. After attending Kent State, Ron began working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he stayed until his retirement in 2001. In the early 1960's he entered the Marine Reserves, where he proudly served. During this time he met and married Janet Smith, his devoted wife of 55 years. Ron lived in Tallmadge almost his entire life. In 2006 he began splitting his time between his lakeside residence in London, Ohio and his home in Tallmadge. Finally in 2019, he took up permanent residence in London. Ron enjoyed cruising around the lake in his pontoon boat, and visiting neighbors every evening in his golf cart. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and granddaughter whenever possible, and moved to London to be closer to them. Ron's love of racing and NASCAR took him to several tracks over the years. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Ron's boisterous and fun loving personality will be remembered by all who knew him. Ron is survived by his wife, Janet; mother, Helen (Mickey) Karl; daughter, Kristi Rudolph; sisters, Betsy (Roger) Rorabaugh and Nancy Karl; and his beloved granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father, John Karl. Due to the current pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Instead a celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021, at his lake residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tallmadge Athletic Boosters at 140 Monroe Rd., Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, who Ron supported for many years; or the local Madison County E.M.D. Station 282, 91 State Route 56, London, Ohio 43140, who assisted him on many occasions.







