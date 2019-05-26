Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church Bath Campus
754 Ghent Road
Fairlawn, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church Bath Campus
754 Ghent Road
Fairlawn, OH
Ronald McDonough Obituary
Ronald "Dean" McDonough Jr.

Ronald "Dean" McDonough Jr., 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Dean was born October 19, 1952 in Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1971. He was employed by Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems for 37 years. Dean loved spending time with family, cooking and astronomy.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Luella. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Raybuck); son, Matthew (Marte); daughter, Amy Richey; grandson, Tyler Richey; brother, John (Paula) McDonough; sisters, Terry (Dale) Nelson and Bonnie Owens; "Grand-dogs" Baxter and Elvis; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice Team for their care and support.

Dean's family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. His funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Bath Campus, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 with Pastor Robby Neidlinger officiating, where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
