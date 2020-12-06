1937 2020 Shirley Ann Perrin, a resident of Porterville, CA passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California. Shirley was born on May 10, 1937 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was 83. Shirley was well known for her kindness, her loving heart, determination, and generosity. She was considered by some family members as a "classy lady". She was full of life and enjoyed watching tennis, game shows and Hallmark movies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Roland Perrin, and her sister, Juanita Davis (Russell). She is survived by her son, Steven Perrin (Sandra); her 3 daughters, Sherri Akin (Kevin), Lori Perrin (Richard Bremler), and Terri Jetton (Brian); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Her brother-inlaw, Russell Davis (Sandy) and brother-in-law, Charlie Perrin (Pat). To share a memory or express condolences t the family, please go to www.myersfuneral.com/obituaries
.