Thomas B. Willoughby
1933 - 2020
Tom Willoughby, age 86, born August 29, 1933 died June 27, 2020. He was born in Tennessee and died peacefully at his home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He worked as a machinist most of his adult life and retired from Xcel Mold. He was a member of The Chapel for many years. He had many areas of interest and was quite handy with car repairs, home repairs and telling his children/grandchildren what to do! Tom had a sense of humor like no other and this leaves his family with many fond memories. Preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Rhoda (Rohler) Willoughby; brothers, Howard, Ralph and George; wife, Millie (Boal); and daughter, Diane Thompson; he is survived by sister, Margaret; daughters, Marcie (Tom) Tracy, Sue (Dave Rowland); and son, Dave (Chris) Willoughby; son-in-law, Bill Thompson; 16 grandchildren/spouses, and 10 great grandchildren. Many thanks to his nephew Bill Willoughby who was so helpful the last several years and his loving caregiver Tomekia, who he loved for all she did for him. No funeral services are planned as this was his wish. He donated his body to NEOMED for medical research. We will have a celebration of life for him, and will let all know when this will be. Goodbye dad. RIP



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
