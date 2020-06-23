TALLMADGE -- Timothy L. Hack, 70, passed away June 12, 2020. He was born in Akron, was raised in Cuyahoga Falls and resided in Tallmadge. Tim was a 1967 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Hood, TX. Tim went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting going on to work as a CPA. He retired from Novelis as an Auditing Manager. His career allowed him to travel all around the world giving him many great stories to share. Tim was an Akron U football and basketball season ticket holder attending games with his best friend, Larry Pugh. He enjoyed the spring and fall hikes at the Summit Metro Parks with his wife, Louise and their dog, Buddy. Tim loved his family was always willing to lend a helping hand. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clarice; brother, Frank "Joe"; son, Gregory; he is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Louise; sons, Brian, Paul (Tabby), Andrew (Kristi) and Jason (Michelle); his grandchildren, Ashley (Dylan) Mills, Tyler, Brady, Katie, Blake, Parker, Carmella and Vincent; brother, David and niece, Kathleen Hack. Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Parish, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Inurnment will be at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the University of Akron Z fund, Akron, OH 44325-2603. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.