Velma V. Evans
Velma Evans 1920-2020, age 100, passed away September 25, 2020. Velma is survived by her three sons, Dennis Beatty, Edward Beatty, and Kenneth Beatty; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren; three great friends, Margaret Knight, Penny Bukovcy and Marti Smedley. Calling hours will be held from 12-1:30 PM on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM the same day at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
