Velma Evans 1920-2020, age 100, passed away September 25, 2020. Velma is survived by her three sons, Dennis Beatty, Edward Beatty, and Kenneth Beatty; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren; three great friends, Margaret Knight, Penny Bukovcy and Marti Smedley. Calling hours will be held from 12-1:30 PM on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM the same day at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com