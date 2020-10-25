1/1
Virginia L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. Jones, age 96, transitioned from this life on October 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Somerset, Kentucky on July 5, 1924 to the late Willie Osker and Daisy Davis Jones, Virginia graduated from Paul L. Dunbar High School. After marrying she lived in Nashville, TN, Muncie, IN, Detroit, MI, and Portsmouth, OH before moving to Akron, OH and remaining in this area for the rest of her life. During her retirement she traveled, was active in many organizations, returned to college, and was a devoted member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over five decades. Known for her impeccable sense of style, love of hats and antiques, wry sense of humor, and quiet voice Virginia was well-loved by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Osker and Daisy; brothers, Andrew (Garnetta) Jones, Harrison Jones, and Eugene (Florabelle) Jones; sisters, Mae (William T.) Allen, Amanda Ingram, and Daisy Ellen Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Anita (Rev. William) Rankin, Rosanne Miller-Cleveland, and Shana (Randle, Jr.) Miller-Allshouse; she is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored: Stefani Fullum, Anthony (Shelli) Fullum, Royce (Stacey) Cleveland, Amanda Cleveland, Caz Cleveland and Dakota Cleveland as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. There will be no public viewing; the family is holding a private service to be officiated by Rev. Gregory Harrison and Rev. Dr. Curtis T. Walker on Tuesday, October 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH followed immediately by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The service will also be live-streamed on www. sommervillefuneralservice.com. Condolences can be sent to 728 Pebble Creek Drive, Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved