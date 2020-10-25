Virginia L. Jones, age 96, transitioned from this life on October 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Somerset, Kentucky on July 5, 1924 to the late Willie Osker and Daisy Davis Jones, Virginia graduated from Paul L. Dunbar High School. After marrying she lived in Nashville, TN, Muncie, IN, Detroit, MI, and Portsmouth, OH before moving to Akron, OH and remaining in this area for the rest of her life. During her retirement she traveled, was active in many organizations, returned to college, and was a devoted member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over five decades. Known for her impeccable sense of style, love of hats and antiques, wry sense of humor, and quiet voice Virginia was well-loved by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Osker and Daisy; brothers, Andrew (Garnetta) Jones, Harrison Jones, and Eugene (Florabelle) Jones; sisters, Mae (William T.) Allen, Amanda Ingram, and Daisy Ellen Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Anita (Rev. William) Rankin, Rosanne Miller-Cleveland, and Shana (Randle, Jr.) Miller-Allshouse; she is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored: Stefani Fullum, Anthony (Shelli) Fullum, Royce (Stacey) Cleveland, Amanda Cleveland, Caz Cleveland and Dakota Cleveland as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. There will be no public viewing; the family is holding a private service to be officiated by Rev. Gregory Harrison and Rev. Dr. Curtis T. Walker on Tuesday, October 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH followed immediately by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The service will also be live-streamed on www. sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Condolences can be sent to 728 Pebble Creek Drive, Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725