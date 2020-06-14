Waldo A. Sober
Waldo Sober, Jr., age 83, of Rootstown died May 3rd, 2020 following a period of declining health. Private burial was held at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown and a Celebration of Waldo's Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Friends will be received from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to the Portage County Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 927, Ravenna, Ohio, 44266. Condolences and memories maybe shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
