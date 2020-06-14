Waldo Sober, Jr., age 83, of Rootstown died May 3rd, 2020 following a period of declining health. Private burial was held at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown and a Celebration of Waldo's Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Friends will be received from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to the Portage County Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 927, Ravenna, Ohio, 44266. Condolences and memories maybe shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.