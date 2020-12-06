1/1
Walter J. Korzeniewski
1945 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Walter J. Korzeniewski, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio to the late Walter and Ann (Labunski) Korzeniewski, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1998, previously of Clinton, Ohio. Walter was a 1963 graduate of Garfield High School and went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Akron in 1968. A veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea, serving with the 7th Cavalry of the U.S. Army, he went on to retire from B.F. Goodrich after 29 years of service. Walter was a member of the Doylestown American Legion Post #407, Wadsworth Senior Citizens, and the Sierra Club. An avid reader, he enjoyed hiking at the Metro Parks throughout the year. Preceded in death by his brother, Karl Korzeniewski; sister, Cleo Ann Flinn, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Laura (Andrew) DeKemper of Rittman; nieces, Julie Jackson, and Kary Ann Flinn; nephew, Mike Stewart; and very special friend, Ann Franks. A funeral service with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcomed to attend, but due to Covid-19 restrictions of 30 people or less at the National Cemetery, contacting the family to RSVP is needed. A celebration of Walter's life will be organized in late spring, please keep in contact with Laura, Ann, or Zak-Thacker & Monbarren for further details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doylestown American Legion Post #407, 49 Black Dr., Doylestown, OH 44230 or Wadsworth Older Adults Foundation, PO Box 874, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
