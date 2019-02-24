Wayne Lee Baughman



Wayne Lee Baughman, age 83, of Manchester, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday February 22, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1935 in Canal Fulton, to the late Frank and Mary (Kiplinger) Baughman.



He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and a retired bricklayer by trade. He was a member of the Portage Lakes Sportsman's Club and an active participant in the golf league. Wayne enjoyed golfing in Ohio and in Florida where he was a snowbird during the winter months at the Holiday Mobile Park in Tavares. He was also competitive on the shuffleboard court there until moving back to Ohio for good in the Spring of 2018.



In addition to his parents; Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Lauren Baughman, and son, Lee Baughman. He is survived by sisters, Twyla Byrd and Barb Schaffer; sons, Bradley and Jay Baughman; longtime companion, Phyllis Sliger; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, and Jared Baughman.



Friends may call TUESDAY, February 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m., Pastor Jay Baughman officiating. Final resting place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.