William (Burt/Bill), age 94 years, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Burt was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to William L. Wilfong and Wilma Westfall Wilfong. The family moved to Akron in the 1930s. Burt was a graduate of Kenmore High School and studied at the Cleveland Institute of Art. He began his sales and marketing career as a department buyer at the former A. Polsky Department Store. He progressed to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., from which he retired as a marketing executive after many decades of promotions. He then spent many years as an independent manufacturer's representative for major corporations. Burt resided in Cuyahoga Falls for 61 years, most recently at Cardinal Retirement Village. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and a past member of the Falls Rotary Club and Akron City Club. His interests were fishing, photography, and American history, especially the Civil War, Ohio, and Summit County. His life is the subject of a newly published book titled Burton's War. Burt was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lydia Caruso Wilfong; his sister, June, and her husband Jesse Blankenship, and his half-brother, Frank. He is survived by his step-daughter, Marianne Marzano; sister, Jean Baker (Dallas); sister-in-law, Debbie Wilfong; grandson, Charles J. Anthe II (Runi); nephew, Luke Eliadis (Kim); nieces, Sally Hammond (Doug), Regina Schmeltzer (Paul), Brenda Butler (Brad), great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and -nephews. Due to Covid-19, entombment at Northlawn Mausoleum is private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to Akron Public Library.