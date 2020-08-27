GALLIPOLIS — Clara Maxine Stutes left for her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living. Maxine was born September 2. 1923 in Crooksville. She was the daughter of the late Archie Murray and Ruby Murray Sherman. In addition to her parents Maxine was preceded in death by her sister Marcella Sidwell and a half-sister and five half-brothers.

Maxine married Hiram S. Stutes on Dec. 5, 1942. Hiram preceded her in death on March 19, 2015.

She is survived by three sons, Rodger (Ms. JP Listick) Stutes, Delray Beach, Florida, Jim and Bonnie Stutes, Gallipolis, Tom and Patty Stutes, Crossville, Tenn. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Kim (Mark) Thompson, Gallipolis, Michael Stutes, Gallipolis, Alan (Judy) Stutes, Springboro, Chris (Jessica) Stutes, Xenia, Chuck (Teri) Stutes, Byron Center, Mich; nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Maxine was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since the mid 1950's. She taught Children's Sunday School for some time and served with her circle group for many years.

Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with Bob Powell officiating.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com