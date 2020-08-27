1/
Clara Maxine Stutes
1923 - 2020
GALLIPOLIS — Clara Maxine Stutes left for her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living. Maxine was born September 2. 1923 in Crooksville. She was the daughter of the late Archie Murray and Ruby Murray Sherman. In addition to her parents Maxine was preceded in death by her sister Marcella Sidwell and a half-sister and five half-brothers.

Maxine married Hiram S. Stutes on Dec. 5, 1942. Hiram preceded her in death on March 19, 2015.

She is survived by three sons, Rodger (Ms. JP Listick) Stutes, Delray Beach, Florida, Jim and Bonnie Stutes, Gallipolis, Tom and Patty Stutes, Crossville, Tenn. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Kim (Mark) Thompson, Gallipolis, Michael Stutes, Gallipolis, Alan (Judy) Stutes, Springboro, Chris (Jessica) Stutes, Xenia, Chuck (Teri) Stutes, Byron Center, Mich; nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Maxine was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since the mid 1950's. She taught Children's Sunday School for some time and served with her circle group for many years.

Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with Bob Powell officiating.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
Ohio Valley Memory Gardens
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
August 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Aunt Maxine's family in the loss of such a special lady. We will cherish sweet memories of Maxine always smiling, always so sweet and thoughtful. Sending sympathy and love to all our cousins. Gary & Leslie
Gary and Leslie Williams
Family
