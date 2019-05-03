Willie Francis Walters, age 85 of LaGrange, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Francis was born to the late William Harrison and Mattie "Dollie" Timberlake on July 20, 1933 in Carlisle, KY.
She is survived by her children; Victoria Patterson, Sylvia Walters, Nathaniel Walters, Leann Walters, Vincent Timberlake, Craig Timberlake, Betty Tooley, Ricky Timberlake, Mae Francis Board and Walter L. Walters Jr.
A funeral service was held for Francis at Covenant United Methodist Church on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in LaGrange, KY. Visitation was held on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 7pm at the church.
Heady Radcliffe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 9, 2019