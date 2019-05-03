Service Information Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home 311 West Jefferson Street Lagrange , KY 40031 (502)-222-9497 Send Flowers Obituary



Francis was born to the late William Harrison and Mattie "Dollie" Timberlake on July 20, 1933 in Carlisle, KY.

She is survived by her children; Victoria Patterson, Sylvia Walters, Nathaniel Walters, Leann Walters, Vincent Timberlake, Craig Timberlake, Betty Tooley, Ricky Timberlake, Mae Francis Board and Walter L. Walters Jr.

A funeral service was held for Francis at Covenant United Methodist Church on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in LaGrange, KY. Visitation was held on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 7pm at the church.

Heady Radcliffe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



