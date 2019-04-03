Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Louis Beck Jr.. View Sign

CANANDAIGUA - Art Beck, a dermatologist, patriarch, tree farmer and so much more, left this world Feb. 15, 2019, in Canandaigua, at the age of 87.



Born May 23, 1931, to Isabel Gracey Beck and Arthur L. Beck Sr., Art grew up in Amherst.



After graduating from Amherst High School, in 1949, he attended



In 1960, after completing his internship and residency in dermatology at the University of Buffalo, he moved to Olean and joined the Olean Medical Group, where he practiced for almost 50 years.



Art was very active in the community, with leadership roles at the YMCA, Olean Medical Group and Olean General Hospital. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Olean, and a founding member as well as a member of the board of Holimont, in Ellicottville.



Art had many passions including skiing, sailing and tending the earth. After he retired, he took great pleasure in maintaining his tree farm in Ellicottville.



Even more dear to him were his many friends. He was a mentor to many. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and children he helped raise. In his later years, he found deep fellowship and solace from AA.



His is survived by his children, Heidi Schwarz, MD (Nitin Banwar, MD) of Canandaigua, Lisa Beck, MD (Steve Georas, MD) of Rochester and Steven R. Beck of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren, Rob Banwar, Liesel Schwarz, Katarina Schwarz, Nyssa Georas, Isabel Nameth Beck, Tess Nameth Beck, Lyosha Georas and Lila Nameth Beck; his sister-in-law, Linda Beck of Buffalo; a nephew, Jay Beck; a niece, Alyson Beck; and young adults he helped raise, Bradley Polasik and Kristi Loomis.



Art was predeceased by his parents; and his younger brother, Jay S. Beck.



The family invites friends to a celebration of Art Beck's life and legacy from 2 to 5 p.m. May 25, 2019 at the Holimont Main Chalet in Ellicottville.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Olean YMCA at CANANDAIGUA - Art Beck, a dermatologist, patriarch, tree farmer and so much more, left this world Feb. 15, 2019, in Canandaigua, at the age of 87.Born May 23, 1931, to Isabel Gracey Beck and Arthur L. Beck Sr., Art grew up in Amherst.After graduating from Amherst High School, in 1949, he attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., where he graduated from in 1953. He received his medical degree from the University of Buffalo, in 1957, and during those years he married the late Patricia F. Ross, in 1956.In 1960, after completing his internship and residency in dermatology at the University of Buffalo, he moved to Olean and joined the Olean Medical Group, where he practiced for almost 50 years.Art was very active in the community, with leadership roles at the YMCA, Olean Medical Group and Olean General Hospital. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Olean, and a founding member as well as a member of the board of Holimont, in Ellicottville.Art had many passions including skiing, sailing and tending the earth. After he retired, he took great pleasure in maintaining his tree farm in Ellicottville.Even more dear to him were his many friends. He was a mentor to many. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and children he helped raise. In his later years, he found deep fellowship and solace from AA.His is survived by his children, Heidi Schwarz, MD (Nitin Banwar, MD) of Canandaigua, Lisa Beck, MD (Steve Georas, MD) of Rochester and Steven R. Beck of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren, Rob Banwar, Liesel Schwarz, Katarina Schwarz, Nyssa Georas, Isabel Nameth Beck, Tess Nameth Beck, Lyosha Georas and Lila Nameth Beck; his sister-in-law, Linda Beck of Buffalo; a nephew, Jay Beck; a niece, Alyson Beck; and young adults he helped raise, Bradley Polasik and Kristi Loomis.Art was predeceased by his parents; and his younger brother, Jay S. Beck.The family invites friends to a celebration of Art Beck's life and legacy from 2 to 5 p.m. May 25, 2019 at the Holimont Main Chalet in Ellicottville.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Olean YMCA at yourymca.org/giving/annual-campaign/ or Olean General Hospital Foundation at ogh.org. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close