Barbara A. Ritchie
1943 - 2020
FRIENDSHIP - Barbara A. Ritchie, 76, of 5634 Pigtail Road, Friendship, passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born July 29, 1943, in Dover, N.J., she was a daughter of Clifford and Gaynor Hughes Tillman. On April 21, 1963, in Denville, N.J., she married Noel Ritchie, who survives.

Barbara was a graduate of Dover High School and later received her associate's degree in business, also while in Dover.

She worked for a short period of time for Warner-Lambert in Morris Planes, N.J., before relocating to Friendship with her husband and family. She then went to work for Jones Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary and retired after 33 years of employment.

She enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, was an avid book reader, enjoyed baking and was a wonderful cook.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind a son, Scott Ritchie of Friendship; a daughter, Tamara (Tim) Ritchie of Little Genesee; and three grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Gaynor DiLallo.

Visitation (with COVID-19 restrictions and limitations) will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (June 25, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Bob Schooley will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
JUN
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
