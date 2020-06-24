FRIENDSHIP - Barbara A. Ritchie, 76, of 5634 Pigtail Road, Friendship, passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born July 29, 1943, in Dover, N.J., she was a daughter of Clifford and Gaynor Hughes Tillman. On April 21, 1963, in Denville, N.J., she married Noel Ritchie, who survives.
Barbara was a graduate of Dover High School and later received her associate's degree in business, also while in Dover.
She worked for a short period of time for Warner-Lambert in Morris Planes, N.J., before relocating to Friendship with her husband and family. She then went to work for Jones Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary and retired after 33 years of employment.
She enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, was an avid book reader, enjoyed baking and was a wonderful cook.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind a son, Scott Ritchie of Friendship; a daughter, Tamara (Tim) Ritchie of Little Genesee; and three grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Gaynor DiLallo.
Visitation (with COVID-19 restrictions and limitations) will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (June 25, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Bob Schooley will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.