DALTON - Garyl G. Bentley, of 11183 Old State Road, after a successful battle with cancer, died unexpectantly Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
He was born on April 9, 1961, in Cuba, a son of Gary and Alice "Judy" Gayford Bentley.
Garyl owned and operated his own dairy farm, until he sold the cows in 2010, and recently he went to work for the Bennett Brothers, in Short Tract.
He loved farming, raising his beef cows, watching old westerns and the Buffalo Bills, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Garyl was a hard worker and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.
Surviving in addition to his father; is his wife, Alicia Allen; his children, Patty (Rob) Carpenter of Dansville, Tori (Rodney) Cassidy of Hunt, Jason (Katelynn Madden) Smith of Pennsylvania, Patrick (Monique) Reinbold of Texas, Jeremiah (Ashley James) Bentley of Fillmore, Joshua (Sadie Vrooman) Bentley of Wiscoy, Jaron Bentley of Dalton, Jenna Bentley of Fillmore and Josalyn "Lolly" Bentley of Dalton; 12 grandchildren; his siblings, Todd (Tracey) Bentley of Castile, Darcy (James) Metcalfe of Ischua and Terril (Cheryl) Bentley of Bliss; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeffrey (Lillian) Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by two grandsons, Justin Carpenter on July 29, 2019 and Seth Carpenter on Dec. 7, 2019.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate.
Memorials if desired, to American Cancer Society
, NFL Crucial Catch Intercept Cancer, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
