1/1
James A. Colegrove
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEGANY - James A. Colegrove, 78, of 4032 Mediterranean Drive, passed away on Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born July 1, 1942, in Wellsville, the son of Wendell X. and Adelene Miller Colegrove. On June 9, 1962, in Wellsville, he married Gail E. Miller, who survives.

Jim was raised in Wellsville, and was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School. He graduated from Alfred State College in 1962, and Rochester Institute of Technology in 1970.

He was an engineer for Burroughs Corporation in Rochester from 1962 to 1974, and for Burroughs in Salisbury, Md., from 1974 to 1982. He moved to Allegany in 1982, and

worked for Dexter Corporation in Olean, until his retirement in 2001. He was a great family man.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Terri (Dave) Randall of Ischua and Jennifer (Tex) Crider of Shippenville, Pa.; a son, Richard (Betty) Colegrove of Warrenton, Va.; four granddaughters, Ashley Hall, Kyla (Lance) Tronetti, Lauren Colegrove and Tessa Crider; three grandsons, Colin Crider, Andrew Colegrove and Noah Randall; three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Vanessa Tronetti and Adelaide Hall; four sisters, Patricia (Richard) Welch of Geneseo, Mary Hopkins of Columbia, S.C., Marge McEnroe of Allentown and Barb (Kevin) Rowe of Australia; a brother, Thomas (Jean) Colegrove of Wellsville; a sister-in-law, Maryann Colegrove of Porterville, Calif.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Rol Colegrove in 2011.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellsville.

Please consider memorial donations to the Allegany Fire Department and Allegany Rescue.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family. I knew Jim during my time at Hysol, a good guy. AMZ
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved