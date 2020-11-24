ALLEGANY - James A. Colegrove, 78, of 4032 Mediterranean Drive, passed away on Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born July 1, 1942, in Wellsville, the son of Wendell X. and Adelene Miller Colegrove. On June 9, 1962, in Wellsville, he married Gail E. Miller, who survives.
Jim was raised in Wellsville, and was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School. He graduated from Alfred State College in 1962, and Rochester Institute of Technology in 1970.
He was an engineer for Burroughs Corporation in Rochester from 1962 to 1974, and for Burroughs in Salisbury, Md., from 1974 to 1982. He moved to Allegany in 1982, and
worked for Dexter Corporation in Olean, until his retirement in 2001. He was a great family man.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Terri (Dave) Randall of Ischua and Jennifer (Tex) Crider of Shippenville, Pa.; a son, Richard (Betty) Colegrove of Warrenton, Va.; four granddaughters, Ashley Hall, Kyla (Lance) Tronetti, Lauren Colegrove and Tessa Crider; three grandsons, Colin Crider, Andrew Colegrove and Noah Randall; three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Vanessa Tronetti and Adelaide Hall; four sisters, Patricia (Richard) Welch of Geneseo, Mary Hopkins of Columbia, S.C., Marge McEnroe of Allentown and Barb (Kevin) Rowe of Australia; a brother, Thomas (Jean) Colegrove of Wellsville; a sister-in-law, Maryann Colegrove of Porterville, Calif.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Rol Colegrove in 2011.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellsville.
Please consider memorial donations to the Allegany Fire Department and Allegany Rescue.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.