NEWBURGH, Ind. - Lynne L. VanScoter, 72, passed away peacefully at home Monday (May 13, 2019).She was born April 16, 1947, in Hume, N.Y., a daughter of the late Lowell and Monica Mills Sr.She married James B. VanScoter, who predeceased her on May 13, 1990.Lynne was a former member of Aurora 248 Order of the Eastern Star, in Fillmore, N.Y.She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing games on her iPad, Busch Light, Rumchata and Bahama Mamas. She was a lot of fun and liked to have a good time wherever she was.Surviving are her children, Monica (Sam) Clark of Rushford, N.Y. and Heidi (Randy) Lance of Newburgh; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Tim) Post of Perry, N.Y.; grandchildren in New York, John Moore, Aaron (Ashley) Moore, Zach (Kayla) Clark and Chelsea Clark; grandchildren in Indiana, Brittany Clark, Caitlin Lance and Haley Lance; siblings, Lowell "Buz" (Margaret) Mills Jr., Dana (Kim) Mill and Michelle Harding, all of New York; and eight great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald W. Mills.Memorials can be made to the Vanderburgh Humane Society at vhslifesaver.org , or Wiscoy Rossburg Fire Company, 11490 County Road 27, Fillmore, NY 14735.Koehler Funeral Home is entrusted with care.