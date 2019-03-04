Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul G. Emick. View Sign





Born on Nov. 16, 1948, in Corning, N.Y., and raised in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Frank and Rose Coviello Emick, formerly of Olean.



Paul was a 1966 graduate of Olean High School, after which he served in the U.S. Army, from 1969 to 1973, with two tours of duty in Vietnam.



He later worked as a U.S. postal worker, carpenter and residential construction worker.



He suffered from a spinal cord injury, in an accident in 2000, which left him paralyzed for the remainder of his life. Despite this, he remained a loving and supportive father and grandfather.



Paul is survived by his mother, Rose Emick of Lewes; his seven children, Mary Dzeskewicz of Monaca, Pa., Jennifer Emick Fullenwider of Waterford, Mich., Danielle Emick of Richmond, Calif., Jeremy Emick of Johnson, Vt., Shannon Emick Millard of Pocomoke City, Md., Ben Emick of Denton, Texas and Jessica Emick Quinn of Olean; three sisters, Sharon Emick Fougner of Manhasset, N.Y. and Diane Emick



Paul was predeceased by his father, Frank; as well as his wife, Linda Rutterman Emick.



A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (March 7, 2019) at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels Church in Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany, with full military services being accorded by the Allegany American Legion.



