CUBA - William E. Hunter Jr., of 52 S. Shore Road, Cuba Lake, passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Cuba, he was a son of William E. and Betty Guild Hunter Sr. On June 3, 1967, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Olean, he married the former Kay Herdendorf, whom preceded him in death on March 10, 2000.
Bill was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1961, and later graduated from the Albany College of Pharmacy.
After college, he returned to Cuba and worked as a pharmacist for the family business, Hunter and Johnson. He had also worked for CVS, and Bartholomew's Pharmacy in Franklinville, before going to work for Olean General Hospital, retiring in 2010, after 25 years of service.
Bill was a clan liaison for the Allegany County Celtic Festival. He enjoyed traveling to many Celtic festivals, and educating people about Celtic heritage, and his role as clan convener for Clan Hunter. In 2017, he was able to travel to Scotland for a two-week trip.
Bird watching; collecting rare and new coins; fishing; traveling to Florida; family genealogy; and spending time with his family were just a few things that brought joy to his life.
He loved hockey, and during the late 80s, served as president of the Olean Area Youth Hockey Association. In his younger years he enjoyed car racing and hunting.
He is survived by two sons, William E. (Miranda) Hunter III of Norwich and David (Monique) Hunter of Fairport; two daughters, Lauri (Sean) Gardner of Olean and Kathy (Aaron) Findlay of Caneadea; grandchildren, Lindsay, McKenzie, Ainslie, SJ, Brodie, Elsepeth "Ellie", William "Liam", Lane, Cody, Tyler and Mason; great-grandchildren, Addison and Saylor; a brother, James "Jim" (Sue) Hunter of Cuba; a sister, Mary (Tom) Golden of Mechanicville; a sister-in-law, Deb Hunter of Ft. Myers, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Bob Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. Funeral services will private. The Rev. Marilyn Hale, of Portville Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
The family request memorials be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or to Allegany County Cancer Services.
Online expressions of sympathy may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19 regulations face masks and social distancing will be required.