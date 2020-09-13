English, Cindy Thompson
February 10, 1963 - September 1, 2020
On September 1, 2020, Cindy Thompson English passed away in her sleep and in her home in Alpharetta, GA after a six-year long battle with Breast Cancer at the age of 57. Cindy was born February 10, 1963 to Walace and Kathryn Thompson.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Loren English; her daughter and her son-in-law, Sarah and Galen Maret; her sons, Matthew and David English; her grandchildren, Elaina and Nathan Maret; and her mother, Kathryn Thompson.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory
Cuming, GA 770-887-2388