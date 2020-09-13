1/1
Cindy Thompson English
1963 - 2020
English, Cindy Thompson

February 10, 1963 - September 1, 2020

On September 1, 2020, Cindy Thompson English passed away in her sleep and in her home in Alpharetta, GA after a six-year long battle with Breast Cancer at the age of 57. Cindy was born February 10, 1963 to Walace and Kathryn Thompson.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Loren English; her daughter and her son-in-law, Sarah and Galen Maret; her sons, Matthew and David English; her grandchildren, Elaina and Nathan Maret; and her mother, Kathryn Thompson.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory

Cuming, GA 770-887-2388

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
