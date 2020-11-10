1/1
Anna Vecchio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA . . .Anna M. “Annie” Vecchio, 77, of 114 Diamond Street, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.She was born March 28, 1943, in Canastota, the daughter of Charles and Guerina (Fabrizi) Vecchio. Annie was raised by her grandmother, Mary Rotondo, since she was two years old.Annie has lived in Canastota all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1961.She worked at Oneida Limited in Sherrill for many years, retiring in 2006, and was currently working at Turning Stone Casino in Verona.Annie loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved shopping, cooking, gardening, taking road trips, and was lovingly known as “Apple Annie”.She was a member of St. Agatha's Church in Canastota.Surviving are: one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony “Nino” Jr., and Christine Tornatore of Senoia, GA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Thomas Whitcombe, and Michelle and Kenneth Robotham, all of Canastota; six grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Whitcombe, Anthony “Rob” Tornatore, Brian Whitcombe, Nicholas Tornatore, Christopher “Munch” Tornatore, and Kyle Robotham; one great grandson, Tyus Robotham; special people in her life, her “adopted son and daughter-in-law”, Lyle and Lynn Chafee, Barbara Vermilyea, Patty White, and Angie Stockbridge; special cousins, Debbie Norwalk, and Donna Fabrizi; all of her friends from the Emerald; as well as her beloved dog, Chucho, and her cat, Angel. Annie was predeceased by a daughter, Joanne Tornatore.Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Christopher Ballard, Pastor, will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-vecchio

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved