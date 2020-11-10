CANASTOTA . . .Anna M. “Annie” Vecchio, 77, of 114 Diamond Street, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.She was born March 28, 1943, in Canastota, the daughter of Charles and Guerina (Fabrizi) Vecchio. Annie was raised by her grandmother, Mary Rotondo, since she was two years old.Annie has lived in Canastota all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1961.She worked at Oneida Limited in Sherrill for many years, retiring in 2006, and was currently working at Turning Stone Casino in Verona.Annie loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved shopping, cooking, gardening, taking road trips, and was lovingly known as “Apple Annie”.She was a member of St. Agatha's Church in Canastota.Surviving are: one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony “Nino” Jr., and Christine Tornatore of Senoia, GA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Thomas Whitcombe, and Michelle and Kenneth Robotham, all of Canastota; six grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Whitcombe, Anthony “Rob” Tornatore, Brian Whitcombe, Nicholas Tornatore, Christopher “Munch” Tornatore, and Kyle Robotham; one great grandson, Tyus Robotham; special people in her life, her “adopted son and daughter-in-law”, Lyle and Lynn Chafee, Barbara Vermilyea, Patty White, and Angie Stockbridge; special cousins, Debbie Norwalk, and Donna Fabrizi; all of her friends from the Emerald; as well as her beloved dog, Chucho, and her cat, Angel. Annie was predeceased by a daughter, Joanne Tornatore.Ca
lling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Christopher Ballard, Pastor, will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-vecchio