ONEIDA - Ardis A. De Vaul, 80, Upper Lenox Avenue, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Sitrin Home, New Hartford where she had been a resident for the past three weeks.
Born in Ashtabula, Ohio on May 3, 1940, she was the daughter of Ralph and Audra Colvin Cutlip. A resident of Oneida since 1958, moving from Ohio, Ardis was raised and educated in Ashtabula. She married Jerome I. De Vaul, in Ashtabula, Ohio, on July 5, 1958.
Prior to her retirement, Ardis was employed with the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Healthcare. She was a member of Belles n Beauxs, was a supervisor for Weight Watchers, loved sewing, square dancing, and gardening.
Surviving besides her husband, Jerome, Sr., are her daughter, Ardene M. De Vaul of Vernon; her son, Jerome (Renee) De Vaul, Jr.of Colorado Springs, CO; her sister, Janis Fleissner of Ashtabula, OH; her granddaughter, Avrey De Vaul; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Glennis Caudill, and a brother, Ralph Cutlip.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Thursday, July 2, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Kurt Johnson, officiating. Interment will be made at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call to the funeral home from 11 AM - 1 PM prior to the funeral service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn and social distancing will be requested. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 441 W Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Oneida
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.