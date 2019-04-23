Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
CANASTOTAJoan M. Wesolowski, 83, of 3680 Carter Road, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Community General Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.She was born on January 18, 1936, in Canastota, the daughter of the late James and Julia (Wilsey) Arena.Joan has lived in Canastota most of her life, attending the Whitetlaw and Canastota schools.She worked for Oneida Molded Plastics for several years, retiring in 1998. In her younger years, she worked as a waitress in area restaurants.She loved life, and enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles, drawing, flowers, wild animals, and spending time with her family.Joan married Stanley A. Wesolowski on March 25, 1961, in Verona. Stan passed away on July 14, 2007.Surviving are: one son, John Wesolowski of Canastota; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Valerie Wesolowski of Verona, Debra and Jeffrey Seamon of Oneida, and Tina and Christopher Emmons of Durhamville; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Wesolowski, and Constance Arena; a granddaughter, Ashley Seamon; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was predeceased by two brothers, Don Wilson, Sr., and Vincent Arena; and two sisters, Lasca Shields, and Barbara Wesolowski.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pastor Tony Paredes of the South Bay Chapel will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held Saturday, prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-m-wesolowski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
