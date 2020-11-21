1/1
Ronald J. Kirk
1946 - 2020
NORTH BAY - Ronald J. Kirk, 73, formerly of Route 49, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Extended Care Facility of the Oneida Health where he had been a resident for the past fourteen months.Born in Oneida, on November 22, 1946, he was the son of George and Agnes Flanagan Kirk. A lifelong resident of the area, Ronald attended Camden Schools.Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Camden Wire and formerly owned and operated the North Bay Hotel.Surviving are four sisters, Mary Ann Post of Camden, Kathy Skinner of Carthage and Moe Barbano and Pat Kirk, both of North Bay.Funeral services were held privately, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-j-kirk

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
