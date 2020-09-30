Oneida-Timothy A. Spaulding, age 69, of Middle Road passed away peacefully Monday evening September 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 17, 1951 in Oneida, New York a son of Kenneth Spaulding and Glenn and Joyce (Viele) Garrett and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. Tim was employed for over twenty-five years for Oneida Limited and was a parts clerk for Estes Trucking Company. On September 14, 2002 Tim and Elizabeth (Betty) Learned were united in marriage in Canastota, New York. In his spare time Tim enjoyed fishing at his camp at Lewis Point and spending time with his family and friends. He was known for having an infectious laugh. His hobbies included fast cars, fast trucks and drag racing. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Betty’ Spaulding, son Timothy (Amie) Spaulding, daughter Ashley Learned, Brother Greg Garrett (Kristen Wilcox), sister Anne (Henry) Paprocki, grandchildren; Brittnee Warren, Kayla Warren, Cassidy Thorton, Kyle Gloska, Aiden Spaulding and three greatgrandchildren and his canine companion Malibu. Tim was predeceased by his three brothers Paul Garrett, Neil Garrett, and David Spaulding, daughter Heather (Spaulding) Warren and grandson Kody Gloska. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Special thank you to Dr. James Vanderhoof and the icu unit at Oneida Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-a-spaulding