1/1
Alfonza McKeever Sr.
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfonza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfonza McKeever, Sr., age 76 of Athens, GA departed this life on October 21, 2020.

A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00pm-6:00PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife: Susie McKeever, Children: Alfonza McKeever, Jr. and Amanda Bess, his Siblings: Morgan , Steve and Karen Everett, 6 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, Special Cousins: Reginald and Clark McKeever and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved