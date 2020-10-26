Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfonza McKeever, Sr., age 76 of Athens, GA departed this life on October 21, 2020.



A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00pm-6:00PM at the funeral home.



Survivors include his wife: Susie McKeever, Children: Alfonza McKeever, Jr. and Amanda Bess, his Siblings: Morgan , Steve and Karen Everett, 6 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, Special Cousins: Reginald and Clark McKeever and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



