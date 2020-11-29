Keith Aaron, 61, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.Born October 10, 1959 in Athens, Keith was a son of Paula Aaron and the late Morris Edward "M.E." Aaron. He was a 1979 graduate of Clarke Central High School. He enjoyed going for walks, sitting on the deck, listening to music, grilling out and going out to eat with friends. Keith was a friend to all.Survivors, in addition to his mother, include brothers, James Aaron (Madeline), Richard Aaron (Judy Carter) and Charlie Aaron (Susan); sister, Lee Aaron (Greg Banks); nephews, Josh Aaron (Arielle), Ben Aaron (Brittany), Michael Papageorge, Carter Aaron, and Vincent Carter (Kristen); great-nephews, Bryce Aaron and Elisha Carter; and great-niece, Lillian Carter.A special thank you to his special friends: James Carter, Hal Callaway and Sophia Dalton. The family wishes to recognize the kindness of Compassionate Care Hospice.Private services were held with family and close friends.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.