Mary "Cindy" Whitaker, 82, of Arnoldsville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Born in Avon Park, Florida, Cindy was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Childers and Ruth Padgett Childers. She was a humble woman with a keen sense of humor and was a solid Christian. She attended Athens Church. She was also an avid bridge player and belonged to a group of ladies who met every Wednesday.
Along with her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Sturdivant.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Walt Whitaker; her three sons, Robert Wesley (Kimberly) Wentworth, Scott Allan (Cindy) Wentworth, and Wayne Eric Whitaker; two brothers, Harry Childers and Edward Sturdivant; five grandchildren: Joshua (Jennifer) Wentworth, Jacob (Kari) Wentworth, Benjamin (Angelica) Wentworth, Jonathan (Katelynn) Wentworth, and Christina Wentworth; and 7 great-grandchildren.
