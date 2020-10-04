1/
Mary Aline "Cindy" Whitaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Cindy" Whitaker, 82, of Arnoldsville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Born in Avon Park, Florida, Cindy was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Childers and Ruth Padgett Childers. She was a humble woman with a keen sense of humor and was a solid Christian. She attended Athens Church. She was also an avid bridge player and belonged to a group of ladies who met every Wednesday.

Along with her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Sturdivant.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Walt Whitaker; her three sons, Robert Wesley (Kimberly) Wentworth, Scott Allan (Cindy) Wentworth, and Wayne Eric Whitaker; two brothers, Harry Childers and Edward Sturdivant; five grandchildren: Joshua (Jennifer) Wentworth, Jacob (Kari) Wentworth, Benjamin (Angelica) Wentworth, Jonathan (Katelynn) Wentworth, and Christina Wentworth; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved