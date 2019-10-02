Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Judy Ann Baughman, 74, of Aiken, S.C., beloved wife of Ransom E. "Gene" Baughman, entered into rest suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.Born in Man, W. Va., a daughter of the late Eli and Causba O'Neil Trent, she had formerly been a resident of Great Falls before making Aiken County her home thirty years ago. She was of the Church of God faith. Miss Judy enjoyed being with her family, whom she dearly loved and they in turn dearly loved her.In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Jennifer and Wade Shupe of Great Falls, Dee Fail of Rock Hill, Chuck and Katrina Dowden of Lancaster, Theresa and Claude Johnson of Chester, Scott and Maria Trent of Texas, Richard McCants of Spartanburg, Sharon and Wayne Hadden of Aiken, Ronald and Marsha Baughman of Aiken, Melvin and Lois Baughman of Aiken and Allison Baughman of Windsor, S.C.; siblings and their spouses, Bob and Carol Trent of Tennessee, Danny and Kim Trent of Ohio, Ronald and Pat Trent of York, Norman and Linda Trent of Great Falls, John and Vicky Trent of Fort Lawn, Terry and Violet Trent of Virginia, Dennis and Joan Trent of West Virginia, Jackie Trent of West Virginia, Seth Trent of Texas, Cathy Hunter of Chester, Patricia Trent of Lancaster, the late Shirley Mae Dowden and the late Larry Gene Trent; twenty-four grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Friends were greeted by the family on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, S.C. A Celebration of Life Service followed at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Brother Brad Royall officiate. In accordance with her wishes, Judy was cremated following the service.If so desired, memorials may be made the Medical University of South Carolina Kids Burn Foundation ( www.musckids.org ).Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019

