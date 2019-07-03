Mr. Royal Davis "Booty" Kinion Sr., 85, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Brookdale Spring Arbor in Rock Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia with full military honors.
Mr. Kinion was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Greer, S.C. and was a son of the late Jesse Kinion and Ressie Norris Kinion. He was a graduate of Winthrop College and York Tech. Mr. Kinion retired from the U.S. Air Force and also served in the Navy, having served in the Korean War. He taught school after his military career and was also a farmer. Mr. Kinion was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester.
He is survived by three sons, Robert "Bob" Kinion (Michelle) of Chester, Royal Kinion Jr. (Barbara) of Monetta and Jesse Kinion (Robin) of Chester; one daughter, Janet Kinion (John) of Columbia; ten grandchildren, Patrick Crowe of Columbia, Jason Crowe (Pam) of Columbia, Michael Kinion of Rock Hill, Jessica Lear (Stephen) of Chester, Sara Kinion of Columbia, Stephanie Myatt (Tommy) of Monroe, N.C., Jonathan Bouley (Lacey) of Columbia, Darian Bouley (Brittany) of Chester, Allen Thomas of Bethune and Austin Langford of Cordele, Ga.; four great-grandsons; and one brother, Nathan Kinion (Danelle) of Panama City Beach, Fla.
Mr. Kinion was preceded in death by a brother, Norris Kinion; and two sisters, Annie Sue Nanda and Verna Murphy.
Memorials may be made to , 140 Stoneridge Dr. Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 3, 2019