William Copeland Sr., age 95, of 2160 Trussel Road passed away Oct. 20, 2019.

He was the husband of Dolly Price Copeland and the son of the late Arthur L. and Mary Adeal Cameron Copeland. He was a retired card room supervisor for Springs Industries and had worked in all of the Chester area plants.

Visitation for Mr. Copeland was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Pollard Funeral Home. The funeral will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Chester First Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Chester First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706.

