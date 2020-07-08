Mildred Garner, 96

September 18, 1923 - July 3, 2020



Mildred Garner, 96, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. A private family graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Matt Rapley officiating. Memorials directed to Calvary Baptist Church in Glenwood. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.

Mildred was born to Earl and Myrtle (Collette) Holland on Sept. 18, 1923, in Greenville, Tenn. She was always proud of her Tennessee roots. As a young bride, she traveled to Missouri where she married William J. Maness on July 12, 1938. To this union two daughters were born, Judy and Marsha. After World War II, Mildred and William owned and operated a small telephone company in Watson, Mo. from their home for several years.

Mildred was baptized in the Missouri River in 1939, regularly attended church, and was a member of Calvary Baptist. On Aug. 6, 1978, she married William Garner of Cheyenne, WY. She worked as a supervisor at the Glenwood State Hospital (Resource Center) for 19 years retiring in 1985 and then volunteered as a Foster Grandparent for two years. Although she lived in Glenwood most of her life, she kept close contact with her Tennessee family.

Mildred was also a proud mother, grandmother, and a great-great grandmother and enjoyed sharing stories of her younger years, attending her grandchildren's sports and school activities, keeping her home spotless, working in her yard, baking, and visiting. She liked to share, give things to others. Family, friends, and neighbors were often treated with her homemade banana nut bread and pies or a bargain she found.

Mildred was preceded in death by her second husband, William Garner, in 1982; her parents, Earl and Myrtle; and her three siblings, Rev. Ralph Holland and his wife Jewel, Madeline Pratt, and Billy Holland.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Judy Noteboom and her husband Wendell of Clovis, Calif. and Marsha Schneider and her husband Mike of Glenwood; grandsons, Joseph McMillen of Bolivar, Mo., Jeffrey McMillen and his wife Jane of Liberty, Mo., Jerold McMillen and his wife Nancy of Chantilly, Va., John McMillen and his wife Rebecca of Fresno, Calif., Todd Schneider of Lincoln, Neb.; granddaughter, Tia Bach and her husband Troy of Glenwood; great grandchildren, Alexis Bach, Aubrey Bach, Myles McMillen and his wife Alyssa, Elisha McMillen, Nicolas McMillen, Alex McMillen, Allison McMillen, Milana McMillen, and Korbin Schneider; several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store