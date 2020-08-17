Anne W. Snapp Bohannon, 96, passed peacefully on August 14, 2020.
Anne was born on March 16, 1924 in Chuckey, Tennessee to the late Nathan B. and Allie Waddle. She was one of ten siblings. She was a graduate of Chuckey High School and attended Valencia College in Orlando. Anne married Ralph Bohannon on March 22, 1986. Anne started her career as a New York Fashion Broker. She then started her extensive career in real estate from 1956-1986. She was the owner of her own real estate agency in Orlando. During her extensive career in real estate, she served as the president of the Orlando-Winter Park Board of Realtors and served as a Board Member of the Executive Orlando Winter Board of Realtors. She was also a Certified Counselor with Contact Teleministries USA, Inc, served on the Humanana Hospital Auxiliary for 13 years. During her time with Humanana, she served on the executive board as their chaplain for 2 years.
She is survived by her sons, James V. (Kathy) Snapp, and Michael C. (Teresa) Snapp; grandchildren, Dustin and Whitney Snapp, and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 At Woodlawn Funeral Home with the celebration of life service starting at 1 pm. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
