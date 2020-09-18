Betty B. Smeenge 76 passed unexpectedly on September 15, 2020. Through the grace of God, the family was given the opportunity to say good-byes before she departed this earthly world to be with our Heavenly Father forever.
She was born in Rock Hill, SC in 1944 to the late Ola and John A. Black and grew up surrounded by family. She attended Erskine College in Due West, SC where she met her husband Jim. Betty was passionate about family. She was the most loving, caring, selfless, dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and best friend. She especially treasured her role as Gee Gee.
Betty was a bright light in the lives of so many people. She never met a stranger and treated everyone like her new best friend. She had an exceptional ability to make everyone feel welcomed. Her joyous personality would light up a room, and her sweet southern voice charmed us all. Betty's life was a living example of what being a friend truly means, about giving unconditionally, what forgiveness looks like, and how praying works. She always chose to see the best in us and believe in us, even if we did not deserve it, and she would point us back to Jesus when our hearts were not feeling very kind.
Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Nobody could leave Betty's house without her trying to give you something she felt you would like. Betty spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools, taught Sunday school with friends, was the self-designated photographer for many special occasions, and organized the golf tournament known as the Tournament for the Tots for the First Presbyterian Church, where she worshipped for over 50 years. Betty was also an active member of The Rosalind Club and the Junior League of Greater Orlando, and an avid bridge player who achieved Gold Life Master.
Betty is preceded in death by her brother John A. Black and her sister Nancy Jean Miller.
Survived by her husband of over 54 years, Jim, her sister Anna McKenzie (Dave), her three children Elizabeth Heiden (Matt), Jimmy (Laura), and John (Courtney Linder), her five grandchildren, Cole Heiden, James and Jack Smeenge, and Palmer and Grayson Smeenge, and numerous adored nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Betty's life on Friday, September 25th at 10:30am either in person at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, or through live streaming of the service at www.fpco.org/funeral
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart of the City Foundation at https://www.orlandoheartofthecity.org