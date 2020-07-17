1/1
Bonnie George
Bonnie Good George, 79, of St. Cloud, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at home while surrounded by family. Born April 12, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Claude & Harriet Good. Bonnie was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to travel, shop, and spend time with her grandkids. Everyone who knew her, knew she was a hard worker. Bonnie is survived by her daughters Debi (Mike) Harrison of St. Cloud, Florida, Lisa (Dennis) Davison of Loxahatchee, Florida, Lori Cenzi of Toledo, Ohio, and Dawn (Mike) Umbarger of Orlando, Florida, her son, Doug (Cheryl) Christian of Toledo, Ohio, her step children, Susan (Bob) Dillon of Alliance, Ohio, Gale George of Tuscan, Arizona, Chris (Beth) George of Canton, Ohio, her sister Jean Loftis of St. Cloud, Florida and her brother, Donnie Good of Lompoc, California as well as 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harry George and her granddaughter, Jamie Hutchinson. At Bonnie's request, there will be no funeral services.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
