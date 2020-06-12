Edward "Ed" Valenzuela, 85, died on May 30, 2020 in Orlando, Florida due to complications of Alzheimer's. He was born on October 17, 1934. He was married to his caring and devoted wife Dolores V. Valenzuela for 26 years.
Ed was one of the original 25 green berets that were trained in Bad Tölz, Germany. He completed four tours of duty in Vietnam with numerous other special ops assignments. Ed received two purple hearts and numerous other awards and honors. After 20 years in the military service, he continued to devote himself to this great country by serving in the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was an Associate Director at the VA Hospital in Houston, TX, Director of the largest Veterans Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with his last position being the Director of the Veterans Hospital in El Paso, TX. His motto was God, Family and service to others. His lifelong devotion was to his fellow military service men and women and his family. He was proud to be an American and instill that pride in all his children.
He graduated from Washington University and spoke seven languages fluently. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet him came away feeling important, respected, appreciated and beloved.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife Dolores at the Spanish club Paso del Norte, dancing traditional Spanish dances. He was also a member of the National Association for Uniformed Services (NAUS). He loved the great state of Texas. He loved traveling and had been to over 60 countries and enjoyed experiencing and accepting multiple cultures.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jorge Valenzuela of Monterrey Mexico, his sister Carlota V. Vielmann of San Antonio,TX, his nephew Johnny V. Vielmann of San Antonio, TX.
He is survived by his loving wife Dolores V. Valenzuela of Orlando, FL who cared for him until his last breath, his son Edward Valenzuela Jr. and his wife Susan of Littleton, CO, his son Franco Valenzuela and his wife Alisa of Winter park, FL, his son Joseph "Joe" Valenzuela and his wife Bekie of Jarrell, TX, his daughter Eva M. Reyes of Orlando, FL, his son Jorge F Reyes and his wife Florina of Orlando, FL, his daughter Marie Hejtmancik de Valenzuela and her husband Kelly Hejtmancik of Houston, TX.
His grandchildren Alexander E Valenzuela and his wife Anisa of Bloomington, IN, Eric Valenzuela and his partner Amy Gorell of San Francisco, CA, Krista Whalen and her spouse Peter of Irvine, CA, Joe Valenzuela II and spouse Bailey of Austin, TX, Jorge Suarez of Orlando, FL, Nicolle Suarez of Orlando, FL, Valerie Valenzuela of Denver, CO, Nathanael Hejtmancik de Valenzuela of Houston, TX, Elizabeth Hejtmancik de Valenzuela of Houston, TX, Mason Reyes of Orlando, FL, Mya Sofia Reyes of Orlando, FL, Nicholai Reyes of Orlando, FL.
His great grandchildren Martin, Mary, Virgil Valenzuela and Jason and Alex Whalen. As well as his nieces and nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services will be held on June 16, 2020 at 10 AM Mass service at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church 1501 N. Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL with Military Honors ceremony, and Mausoleum placement to follow at 12:30 PM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 US-1 Mims, FL.
A large void has been left by your passing, but your vibrant unforgettable spirit will live on through the love of your family and friends.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ed was one of the original 25 green berets that were trained in Bad Tölz, Germany. He completed four tours of duty in Vietnam with numerous other special ops assignments. Ed received two purple hearts and numerous other awards and honors. After 20 years in the military service, he continued to devote himself to this great country by serving in the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was an Associate Director at the VA Hospital in Houston, TX, Director of the largest Veterans Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with his last position being the Director of the Veterans Hospital in El Paso, TX. His motto was God, Family and service to others. His lifelong devotion was to his fellow military service men and women and his family. He was proud to be an American and instill that pride in all his children.
He graduated from Washington University and spoke seven languages fluently. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet him came away feeling important, respected, appreciated and beloved.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife Dolores at the Spanish club Paso del Norte, dancing traditional Spanish dances. He was also a member of the National Association for Uniformed Services (NAUS). He loved the great state of Texas. He loved traveling and had been to over 60 countries and enjoyed experiencing and accepting multiple cultures.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jorge Valenzuela of Monterrey Mexico, his sister Carlota V. Vielmann of San Antonio,TX, his nephew Johnny V. Vielmann of San Antonio, TX.
He is survived by his loving wife Dolores V. Valenzuela of Orlando, FL who cared for him until his last breath, his son Edward Valenzuela Jr. and his wife Susan of Littleton, CO, his son Franco Valenzuela and his wife Alisa of Winter park, FL, his son Joseph "Joe" Valenzuela and his wife Bekie of Jarrell, TX, his daughter Eva M. Reyes of Orlando, FL, his son Jorge F Reyes and his wife Florina of Orlando, FL, his daughter Marie Hejtmancik de Valenzuela and her husband Kelly Hejtmancik of Houston, TX.
His grandchildren Alexander E Valenzuela and his wife Anisa of Bloomington, IN, Eric Valenzuela and his partner Amy Gorell of San Francisco, CA, Krista Whalen and her spouse Peter of Irvine, CA, Joe Valenzuela II and spouse Bailey of Austin, TX, Jorge Suarez of Orlando, FL, Nicolle Suarez of Orlando, FL, Valerie Valenzuela of Denver, CO, Nathanael Hejtmancik de Valenzuela of Houston, TX, Elizabeth Hejtmancik de Valenzuela of Houston, TX, Mason Reyes of Orlando, FL, Mya Sofia Reyes of Orlando, FL, Nicholai Reyes of Orlando, FL.
His great grandchildren Martin, Mary, Virgil Valenzuela and Jason and Alex Whalen. As well as his nieces and nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services will be held on June 16, 2020 at 10 AM Mass service at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church 1501 N. Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL with Military Honors ceremony, and Mausoleum placement to follow at 12:30 PM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 US-1 Mims, FL.
A large void has been left by your passing, but your vibrant unforgettable spirit will live on through the love of your family and friends.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.