Edwin Barrow of Orlando, FL passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 85.



Ed (a/k/a Dad, Pop, Pepaw, Fast Eddie, Hotei) was born January 7, 1935 in Deland, FL. He grew up in Orlando and graduated from Orlando High School. He served as a member of the National Guard and worked for the Orlando Sentinel-Star for over 40 years. Ed was an enthusiastic traveler, visiting all 7 continents over the course of his lifetime. When grounded in his central Florida home, Ed was fond of reading, finishing upwards of 200 books each year. He was a numismatic, a cruciverbalist and a stamp collector. If you don't know what any of this means, my Dad would have told you to look it up in the Funk and Wagnalls.



While he played fast-pitched softball himself, coaching his sons' little league teams was a joy of his. He belonged to a bowling league and loved all things related to the theater, opera, and music.



Ed never met a stranger. He was passionate about helping friends and family. He was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh (his Donald Duck impression and bumblebee in the ear being a favorite of his grands and great-grands).



Ed was preceded in death by parents Henry Bennett Barrow and Laura Vashti Simmons Barrow, brothers William Adair and Myron Bennet, and his youngest son, Shelby. He is survived by two children (Shannon and Shawn), five grandchildren (Andrea, Austin, Aric, Lauren, and Olivia), 6 great-grandchildren (Isaiah, Savannah, Kimberly, Kennedy, Lukas, and Ford), his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bella.



