George Thomas "Tom" Bland, Jr., of Orlando, FL died on August 29, 2020.The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Seymour Funeral Home in Goldsboro, NC followed by a service to celebrate Tom's life at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in the Edmundson Family Cemetery.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that you consider donating to Lung Cancer Research Foundation ( lungcancerresearchfoundation.org ).