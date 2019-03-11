Kent Hale Trickel Nobles passed away March 8, 2019 at her home in Orlando, FL. Kent was born June 12, 1938 to Lester and Evelyn Hale of Gainesville, FL. She was a Phi Beta Kappa and cum laude graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned her B.A. in Speech Therapy and her Master's in Audiology. In 1961 she married William Trickel, Jr., who predeceased her in 1996. As matriarch, she will be remembered as a woman of grace, a devoted mother, a joyful grandmother and an exemplary sister, whose love for her Lord and her family remain an inspiration to all who knew her. Her goodness and bright humor brought light into the lives of others, and the world was richer for her presence. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Herbert Carl Nobles; her children Cynthia Trickel Collins (Dave), Leslie Trickel Scott (Randy), and William M. Trickel, all of Orlando, and Kent G. Trickel (Kym) of Brewster, NY; her stepchildren Carl Nobles, Jr. (Jessica) of Waxhaw, NC, Jason Nobles (Lissette) of DuPont, WA, and Caron O'Korn (Bob) of Bridgeville, PA; her sister Cynthia Hale Gross of St. Augustine, her brother Larry Hale of Gainesville, 15 beloved grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 13 in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, Kent and her family would appreciate donations in her memory to the . Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792 407-677-5091. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary