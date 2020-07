Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert K. Woodrow, age 84 of Oviedo, died on July 7, 2020. Survived by wife Marie McDuff, and children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. See www.degusipe.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave a message of condolence.

