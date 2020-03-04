Guest Book View Sign Service Information Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 (989)-662-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Blossom Marsh

Bonnie Blossom Marsh, 67, of Midland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 3, 2020. She was born the daughter of the late Conrad and Georgiana "Gene" (Andrews) Mieske on Aug. 1, 1952. She was baptized and confirmed a member of Beaver Zion Lutheran Church. She also married Del Marsh at Beaver Zion Lutheran Church on Nov. 1, 1969. Bonnie lived by her own terms, no matter what. Whether she was right, wrong or indifferent. She loved family holidays and giving gifts. She was talented at making cards and working outside in her garden and on her family's farm as a child.

Bonnie was reunited with her older sister, Donna; her mother, Georgiana; and her father, Conrad at the pearly gates of Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bruce; her father-in-law, Hazen "Tom" Marsh; and Glenn Marsh.

Surrounded by her family, Bonnie passed after battling health issues.

Bonnie was a loving wife to Del for over 50 years and loved the time that she travelled with him to Germany, Virginia and Kentucky while he was in the military. It was a marriage that meant saving aside the most obscure items, just in case he asked for them.

She raised two sons, Steven and Jeffrey, who accompanied her on a dream motorcycle ride: The Midnight Ride across the Mackinac Bridge, on more than one occasion. Bonnie was more than just a mother-in-law to both of her son's wives and created a different bond with both Michelle and Kristina. She thought of both women as daughters and made sure to welcome them into the family. Bonnie was a special grandmother, who took on this role at the young age of 34. Samantha was her first granddaughter, who she would describe as caring and crafty, especially during a time that she was sick. Her second granddaughter, Nicole was more of a handful for Bonnie, but she always thought she was a special miracle. Bonnie was always happy to see her only grandson Ethan, whether he was playing football or baseball, she would rave about how charming and handsome he was. Jocelyn, her last granddaughter, was a shimmering light. She loved watching her play volleyball, and always talked about how she was joyful and stylish.

Bonnie is survived by four siblings, Nancy Mieske, Nelson (Maggie) Mieske, Pamela (Gerry) Jones and Kim (Lynda) Mieske. She also is survived by her mother-in-law, Gracia Marsh; and six sibling-in-laws, Sally (Terry) Grzegorczyk, Susie Plessner, Nancy (Andy) Behmlander, Linda (Chris) Ambrose, Brian Marsh, Audrey Marsh and Clarence Kennedy. Bonnie had a large extended family including many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with family accepting visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Beaver Zion Lutheran Church, 11 Mile and Seidler roads. The Rev. Seth R. Hemme will officiate, with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery.

Bonnie's family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel of Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. For those planning an expression of sympathy, envelopes for Zion Lutheran Church, Ronald McDonald House and Bethesda Lutheran Home will be available at the funeral home. Please share your condolences online through

Bonnie's family would like to thank the staff of MidMichigan Health Center and the Stratford Pines for the comfort and care that was provided to her.





