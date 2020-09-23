Dorothy AngusDorothy Ann Angus, 81, of Midland, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Raymond and Mabel McDonald on June 17, 1939 in Rosebush, Mich. as one of nine children that grew up as a loving, tight knit family.Dorothy met her husband, Charles Angus Jr. at a movie theater where Chuck worked. They married on Nov. 27, 1958 and went on to have five children, Judy, Tammy, Bill, Tim and Nancy. They lived in Midland ever since.In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Dorothy also loved being with family, crocheting afghans for each grandchild's graduation, camping including being camp host at Wilson State Park for many years, playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and holding various volunteer roles at St. Brigid Church and throughout the community. Dorothy worked for Midland Public Schools for over 28 years, working at Midland High School, Adams Elementary and Mills Elementary as a building secretary. Her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.Dorothy joins her parents, Raymond and Mabel; and her brothers, John McDonald and Angus McDonald; brothers-in-law, Dan Wentworth and Mike Branigan; sister-in-law, Phyllis McDonald; and nephews, Joseph McDonald, Mark McDonald and David Brickner, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her siblings, Charles McDonald of Midland, Elizabeth Branigan of Shepherd, Alma Wentworth of Mount Pleasant, Donald (Karen) McDonald of Saginaw, Monica (Royce) Hooper of Rosebush and Mary (Dave) Brickner of Beal City; sister-in-law, Marian McDonald of Mount Pleasant; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; her five children, Judy (Jeff) Weirauch of Saginaw, Tammy (Chuck) Dobschensky of Midland, Bill (Mary) Angus of Midland, Tim (Sandy) Angus of Midland, and Nancy (Lee) Marion of Lake Wales, Fla.; and her 14 grandchildren, Stacy (Dan) Gutzke, Raymond (Lindsey) Angus, Charlie (Jamie) Dobschensky, Mike (Erika) Dobschensky, Sami Jo (Adam) Walser, Tyler (Sarah) Angus, Ben Weirauch/Jen Furgason, Andy (Jacki) Angus, Lori (Keith) Krumnauer, Casaundra Marion, Josh (Brandie) Angus, Adam Dobschensky, Ryan (Jordin) Angus, and Rachel Marion; and 17 great-grandchildren, Sadie, Daniel, Samuel, Mikayla, Charlotte, Ryan Jr., Anna, Garrett, Rosemary, Gabriella, Alyssa, Kolton, Clara, Grace, Logan, Riley, Jordyn.A private funeral Mass will take place at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church with burial to take place in New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's family asks that memorial donations be offered to Smile Train or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.