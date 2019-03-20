Gail Marie Decker (Lyons), of Higgins Lake, passed peacefully Thursday morning, March 14, 2019.



Gail was the seventh born to Estle and Theresa Lyons (Mesh), Dec. 8, 1944 in Midland. She graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She married James Decker, also from Midland, and they were married for 38 years. They traveled to various naval bases before settling back in Midland to manage the family business, Decker's Lounge. In 1981 they moved to Higgins Lake where Gail enjoyed 27 years of sunrises over the lake and children and grandchildren playing in the water.



She leaves as her legacy three children, David Decker of Rochester Hills, Daniel Decker (Ramona) of Higgins Lake, and Dawn Kulczynski (Tom) of Saline; grandchildren, Allyson, Bailey, Brock, Garrett and Griffin. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Willabelle VanMeter. Her children and grandchildren remember her kind, giving and carefree heart. May her many quilts live in fond memory.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. The family requests that any donations be made to the Higgins Lake Foundation in memory of Gail Decker.



