Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Plummer Parish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Plummer Parish was born March 27, 1955 and left us too soon on July 17, 2019.



Gail was a spitfire. She was fun, loud and confident, and she demanded respect. She stood up for herself and anyone who deserved it. Gail loved her family unconditionally. Some close to her called her Mac because of her middle name, Maxine (which she kind of hated). Gail enjoyed board games, movies, 1960s tunes and time spent with her family and friends.



Gail lived in Midland most of her life. She swore she'd never get married, but Dar Hughey swept her off her feet and they were wed in 1985. He died the following year, and she never stopped loving him. Gail was also preceded in death by her nephew, Jeremy Gillett; her parents, Laurence and Joan Plummer; and her beloved dog, Maggie.



Gail is survived by her sister, Christine Titus of Midland; sister, Michelle Gillett of Beaverton and her fiancé Robert Rocha; and brother, Geoffrey (Katherine) Plummer of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gail loved to laugh with her nieces, Jennifer (Bryan) Clark of Beaverton, Jamie (Matthew) Colby of Standish, Jill (Steven) Sweet of Edmore, Sara Jane Titus of Chicago, Ill., Lauren Plummer of Moreland, Ga., Jessica Plummer and Victoria Plummer of Atlanta, Ga.; and their children.



Gail requested no funeral services be held. Her ashes will be spread at her husband and father's favorite fishing spot. To honor her, dance with someone you love, send a greeting card or sing to a friend on their birthday.

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close