Marjory Alice Wendt, 63, of Baldwin, and former Hope resident, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born Aug. 20, 1955 in Hope, daughter of the late Ted and Alice (Priest) Wendt. Marge had been a hair stylist for years and enjoyed crafts, spending time with her family, helping friends and family with daily jobs. Marge loved her dogs and cats and was an avid softball player in her younger years.



She is survived by three brothers, Rick Wendt of Beaverton, Gary Wendt of Midland and Claude Childress of Rhodes; three sisters, Janice Wendt of Standish, Bonnie Wendt of Clare and Meko Price of Midland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Hope United Methodist Church. Pastor Pat Poag will officiate. Marge's family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family.