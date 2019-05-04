Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Ellen Meath. View Sign Service Information The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Georgetown 393 North IH-35 P.O. Box 1727, (78627) Georgetown , TX 78628 (512)-869-8888 Rosary 9:30 AM St. Helen Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Helen Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Detroit to the late Cornelius and Cecilia Lynch. She graduated from Marygrove College, Detroit with a bachelor of arts in French and Spanish languages. During her junior year, Maureen received a scholarship to study at Villa des Fougeres College in Fribourg, Switzerland and was able to travel throughout Europe. After college, Maureen worked as a secretary at The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland. After relocating to Lake Jackson, Texas, Maureen was busy raising her four children. Much to her children's dismay, Maureen found time to be a substitute schoolteacher. As her children aged, Maureen then managed U.S. Congressman Ron Paul's local office in Lake Jackson, Texas. In 1980, the Meath family was transferred to Hong Kong, where Maureen worked for a headhunting firm.



Maureen married Allan Raymond Meath on May 11, 1960, in Midland. Maureen was active in Girl Scouts, the Brazoria County Women's Shelter and many of her four children's activities. In retirement, Maureen was an active volunteer at the Brazosport Memorial Hospital, Lake Jackson, Texas and later at the Georgetown, Texas Public Library and St. Helen Catholic Church. She loved to bake throughout her life, initially with her children and then with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, giving Dow Chemical stock to her grandchildren for their birthdays and special milestones and participating in many different activities with her wonderful friends in Sun City, Texas. One for her nieces recently described Maureen best, saying, "She was tough, but she was also fun and adventuresome."



Maureen is survived by her children, Michael (Nena) of Midland, Molly of Magnolia, Texas, Mary (Peter Greenstone) of Golden, Colo. and Dan (Pam) of Austin, Texas; her beloved grandchildren, Callie, Emily, Sarah, Dylan and Ryan; her three older sisters, Margaret Ann Van de Voorde, Molly Tobin Keller and Joan Walsh; and many nieces and nephews. She was also devoted to her dog, Katie. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Allan; his twin brother, Kenneth; and their infant daughter, Kathleen.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Helen Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, with the reciting of the rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held after the mass.



Arrangements are being made by The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, Georgetown, Texas.



The family would like to thank BrightStar Care of Austin and Compassus Hospice Care of Round Rock for the incredible support and care that was provided to Maureen.



As an expression of sympathy and donations in memory of Maureen may be made to:



